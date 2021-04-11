Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,347 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Technical Institute worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTI. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth about $897,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 770.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 98,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,017 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 52,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 62.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.40 million, a PE ratio of -55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

