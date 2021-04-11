Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Goodrich Petroleum were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Goodrich Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $127.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Goodrich Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

