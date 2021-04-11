Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 92.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LFC opened at $10.26 on Friday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

