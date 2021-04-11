Rhumbline Advisers Has $115,000 Stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $808,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $291,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OVID has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

