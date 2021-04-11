Rhumbline Advisers Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FULC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

In other news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $111,729.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,992.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,818 shares of company stock valued at $325,027. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

