Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,070 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CS opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CS. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

