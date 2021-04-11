Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,230 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ASE Technology were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 69,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ASE Technology by 217.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 68,309 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 2,246.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 498,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ASE Technology by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASX shares. TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

ASX stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

