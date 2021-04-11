Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 493,555 shares.The stock last traded at $21.18 and had previously closed at $21.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

