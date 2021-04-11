Ricoh Company, Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ricoh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.61.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RICOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of RICOY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. Ricoh has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

