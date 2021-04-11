Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of REPX stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration-Permian, LLC engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties, and related assets located in Yoakum County, Texas. As of September 30, 2017, it had 23 net producing wells across approximately 19,893 net acres with 14,009 MBoe of proved reserves.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.