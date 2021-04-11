RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLJ. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLJ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 759,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,640. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

