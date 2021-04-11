Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,043 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rollins by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after purchasing an additional 884,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Rollins by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,807,000 after purchasing an additional 844,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.