Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,495 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $29,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $421.58 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.55 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.13 and its 200-day moving average is $406.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

