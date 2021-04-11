Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director Sells $400,887.50 in Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $400,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,200 shares in the company, valued at $49,611,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Orban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50.

On Friday, March 26th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $390,390.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total transaction of $400,757.50.

ROST stock opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.64, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

