Roth Capital Lowers Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) Price Target to $5.75

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) had its price objective cut by analysts at Roth Capital from $6.25 to $5.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 183.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ KOR opened at $2.03 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $257.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Gold will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

