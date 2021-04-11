Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Safehold has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Safehold by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

