Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4,525.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,045,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

