Salvus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PM traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.07. 5,181,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,344. The firm has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

