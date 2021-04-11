Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 44 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,214,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,280,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of RH by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $12.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $613.16. The stock had a trading volume of 334,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 1 year low of $116.62 and a 1 year high of $619.52.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.22.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.