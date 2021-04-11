Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 955 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,686,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,328,539. The stock has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

