Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in American Tower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.55.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.39. 1,888,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,081. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average of $228.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.