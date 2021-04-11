Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 3.3% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CarMax by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $1,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $136.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,275 shares of company stock valued at $44,635,982. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

