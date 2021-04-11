Salvus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 246,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,911. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

