SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €134.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €133.13 ($156.62).

Shares of SAP opened at €112.30 ($132.12) on Wednesday. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market cap of $134.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €104.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €108.12.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

