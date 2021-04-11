Scala Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.57 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $10,374.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00068591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.48 or 0.00296520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00729462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,324.38 or 1.00783063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.67 or 0.00804727 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00017927 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,741,114,116 coins and its circulating supply is 9,941,114,116 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq.

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

