Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $5,575,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

