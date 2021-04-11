Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 447,708 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,057,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,708 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $35,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,512,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,769,000 after acquiring an additional 508,499 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $2,099,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $37.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.