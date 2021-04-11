Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,973 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 424,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,597,000 after purchasing an additional 93,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $386.23 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.55. The company has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

