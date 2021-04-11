Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,081 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.35% of Floor & Decor worth $33,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,101,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $5,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,741,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,816 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,205 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $108.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.