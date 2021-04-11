Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 311,968 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,968 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $39,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

