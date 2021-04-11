Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.20

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.20 and last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHNWF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

