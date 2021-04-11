Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $17,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 45,133 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.13. 2,653,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,471. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51.

