Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$4.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE SES remained flat at $C$3.63 on Friday. 348,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.56. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.56. The stock has a market cap of C$576.08 million and a P/E ratio of -6.72.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$474.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.50 million. Analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.20%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total value of C$107,924.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,843,510.59. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 54,828 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$215,824.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,289,796.89.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

