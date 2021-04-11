Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,929 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up 0.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

