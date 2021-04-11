Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $137,000 Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Patterson Companies by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.50 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

