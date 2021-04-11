Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $99,000 Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 468.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11,475.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.33 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,399.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

