Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,706,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE D opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,815.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

