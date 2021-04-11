Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 388,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 541,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $50.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28.

