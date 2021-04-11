Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Cap of $94.91 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 38.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $94.91 million and approximately $36,141.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00025092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011235 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.