ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.25. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 70,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

