Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) versus Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Critical Review

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) and Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Shimizu has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shimizu and Kumba Iron Ore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimizu 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kumba Iron Ore 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Shimizu pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kumba Iron Ore shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shimizu and Kumba Iron Ore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimizu $15.62 billion 0.41 $910.60 million N/A N/A Kumba Iron Ore $4.45 billion 3.07 $1.13 billion N/A N/A

Kumba Iron Ore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shimizu.

Profitability

This table compares Shimizu and Kumba Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimizu 5.80% 11.84% 4.82% Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Shimizu beats Kumba Iron Ore on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate. The company constructs, lets, sells, and caretaking of residential houses and other buildings; plans, constructs, possesses, maintains, and operates public office buildings, roads, harbors, airports, and parks, as well as educational and cultural, medical and welfare, and water supply and sewerage facilities; generates and supplies electricity and heat; undertakes purification works; collects, disposes, and reutilizes waste; and designs, installs, leases, sells, and maintains information communication and building management system. It also engages in the cultivation, production, management, sale, and consultancy of agricultural produce and seafood, and forestry work; maintenance and upkeep, security, and cleaning of buildings, equipment, and machinery; and design, manufacture, sale, lease, and brokerage of construction machinery and materials, concrete and wooden products, furniture, and interior fitting. The company offers industrial property, copyrights, and computer software; pharmaceutical, medical care material, and medical machinery and equipment; and advertisement, publication, printing, images and other information media, business event, inland transportation, warehouse, distribution center, insurance and travel agency, manpower supply, loan, guarantee, and factoring services. It also engages in the management and consultancy of sporting, hotel, restaurant, nursing, and resort facilities. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay. The company supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Centurion, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a subsidiary of Anglo South Africa Proprietary Limited.

