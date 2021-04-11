Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

NYSE SHG opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

