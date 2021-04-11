Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €179.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €197.91 ($232.83).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €197.40 ($232.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €190.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €60.40 ($71.06) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

