Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Shares Up 0.4%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.74. 231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LWSCF)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

