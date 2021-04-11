Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra's primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. "

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.56.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

