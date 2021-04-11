Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SFFYF stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. Signify has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

