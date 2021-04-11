Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.11 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

