Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Down 5.1%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.08. Approximately 2,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 237,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

SBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Silverback Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.88). On average, research analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

