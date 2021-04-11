SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.35

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 460728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

