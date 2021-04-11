Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.97

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $6.09. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 281,641 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 192.42% and a negative net margin of 186.24%.

About Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services and management services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

